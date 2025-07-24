Q1 Earnings Estimate for Biotricity Issued By HC Wainwright

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Biotricity in a report released on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Biotricity stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

