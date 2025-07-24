Cloudflare (NET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $501.58 million for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.180 EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $189.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.89 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $200.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,870,209. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,332 shares of company stock valued at $107,911,278. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

