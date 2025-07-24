Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 77 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $196.56 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.09.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

