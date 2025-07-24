Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Cut by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 46.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.35. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

