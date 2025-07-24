5,750 Shares in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,441,000 after acquiring an additional 528,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $848,019,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

