Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $6,209,095.90 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $6,209,095.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,186.02. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $2,388,583.50.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 2,792 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $141,219.36.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $3,855,814.20.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,686,146.34.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,272,488.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $2,768,855.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $7,482,616.80.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00.

Shares of HIMS opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

