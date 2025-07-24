Burney Co. Invests $4.88 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

