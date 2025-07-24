iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

