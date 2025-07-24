Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TSCO opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

