United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 282,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $3,303,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,702.11. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,379. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $305.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.02. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

