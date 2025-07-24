Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Lessened by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $260,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $4,435,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,904.59. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,021.32. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,784 shares of company stock worth $5,769,065. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.