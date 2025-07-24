Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 60,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $425,834.73.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06.

On Monday, June 30th, Niraj Shah sold 22,580 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $1,174,385.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Niraj Shah sold 72,490 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,927,871.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,342.58.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Niraj Shah sold 5,725 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $229,572.50.

On Monday, May 12th, Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $381,461.08.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $62.74 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

