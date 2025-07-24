Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.81. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

