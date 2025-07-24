Burney Co. Sells 1,396 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.11 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

