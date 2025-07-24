H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

