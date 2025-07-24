Abel Hall LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Abel Hall LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $63.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

