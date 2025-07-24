Abel Hall LLC Invests $236,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $776.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.55. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

