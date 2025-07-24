AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,683 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,799,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.