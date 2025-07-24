Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $267.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.09. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,909,363.03. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,229 shares of company stock worth $8,492,036. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.