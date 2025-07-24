Sequans Communications (SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sequans Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

