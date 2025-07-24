Abel Hall LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 796,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

