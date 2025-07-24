2,650 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

