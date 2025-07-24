AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139,669 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,669 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.