AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 123,396 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,396 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NiSource by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

