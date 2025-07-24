AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify High Yield ETF worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Simplify High Yield ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in Simplify High Yield ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period.

Simplify High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify High Yield ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Simplify High Yield ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

