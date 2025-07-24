AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 363,158 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 389.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,158 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13,253.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFEB opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $902.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

