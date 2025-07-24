AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,389 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Ryder System worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after buying an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $177.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.