13,274 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,109.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

