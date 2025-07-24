13,274 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,109.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 8.3%
Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.