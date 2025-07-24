NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

