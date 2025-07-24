Cooper-Standard (CPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $667.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 343.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1,345.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 141,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

