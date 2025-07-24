Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.21% of Gambling.com Group worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,168,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 269,916 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.