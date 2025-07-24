Triumph Capital Management Sells 121 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.