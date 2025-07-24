Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,453.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,453.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,736.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,531.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,037.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

