Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,833,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $2,890,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 582,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,757,056. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.