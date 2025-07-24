Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on PET. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Pet Valu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

Pet Valu stock opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$34.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.