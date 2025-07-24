Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $4,466,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

ECO stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.91 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

