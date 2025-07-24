First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

