Triumph Capital Management Buys 2,451 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,748,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,747,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000.

XLSR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

