Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $22.76 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

