Roundview Capital LLC Sells 839 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after acquiring an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after purchasing an additional 813,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 122,079 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

