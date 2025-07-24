Friedman Industries (FRD) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Friedman Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $444.60 million $6.09 million 18.86 Friedman Industries Competitors $2.05 billion $107.10 million 13.75

Friedman Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries. Friedman Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries 1.37% 4.70% 2.80% Friedman Industries Competitors -10.52% -7.11% 2.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

33.3% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Friedman Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Friedman Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Friedman Industries has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Friedman Industries beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils. This segment also processes customer-owned coils on a fee basis. The company sells coil products and processing services to approximately 200 customers located primarily in the midwestern, southwestern and southeastern regions of the United States. Its principal customers for these products and services are steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts and other fabricated steel products. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

