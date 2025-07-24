Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Estimate for Hologic Q1 Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

