Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 431.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

TT opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.49 and a 200-day moving average of $385.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $461.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

