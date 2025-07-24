IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Critical Contrast

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -13.85% -62.82% -10.43% Alpha Metallurgical Resources 1.01% 1.62% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Alpha Metallurgical Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $25.66 million 0.18 $1.70 million ($0.02) -2.03 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.96 billion 0.60 $187.58 million $2.02 67.37

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than IBC Advanced Alloys. IBC Advanced Alloys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Metallurgical Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBC Advanced Alloys and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $141.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than IBC Advanced Alloys.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats IBC Advanced Alloys on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications. The company also provides beryllium-aluminum castings, beryllium-aluminum alloys, beryllium-copper alloys, high-strength beryllium-copper casting alloys, high-conductivity beryllium-copper casting alloys, and beryllium-nickel casting alloys. In addition, it manufactures Thermal-Mold Super, a beryllium-free mold alloy of copper-nickel-silicon-chrome, as well as provides tolling services and consulting. It serves automotive, defense, resistance welding, electronics, industrial equipment, injection molding, foundry, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

