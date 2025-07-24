Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,244 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

