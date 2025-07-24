IMA Advisory Services Inc. Invests $98,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GPN opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

