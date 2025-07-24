IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,449 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

