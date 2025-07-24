Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $508.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.76. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $508.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.