Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Paper by 2,343.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.16 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

