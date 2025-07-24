Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 2,087 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

PMX opened at $6.66 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

